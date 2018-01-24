Ant and Dec were the biggest winners at this year's National Television Awards, taking home three prizes.



The pair were named best presenters for the 17th time and also won the first Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.



Other winners Doctor Foster for best Drama Programme, This Morning for Best Daytime Programme and Best Serial Drama went to Emmerdale! Full list of winners below.

Speaking of TV, June Brown has signed a new contract with EastEnders meaning that she will play Dot Cotton until she is 92. Her contract ends in March – she’s 91 now and she’s signed on for another year. She joined EastEnders 32 years ago and says the reason she still works is that she is afraid of being poor when she’s old – she never really saved any money. She’ll live to 120 at this rate, with her little curls. <3

American R-and-B singer Ginuwine has become the fifth star to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

He lost lost out to Ann Widdecombe, Daniel O'Reilly, Jonny Mitchell and Wayne Sleep in the public vote.



Afterwards, he said he had a 'great time' on the show. And now we watch and see what happens with his romance with Asheley... NOTHING is the answer.

Here is what you'll find when you search Who Is Ginuwine:

Ed Sheeran has bought so many houses in Suffolk, locals have named the area Sheeran-ville. He has bought all the properties next door to the big house he already lives in. He has planned for a music room in the garden alongside two entertainment rooms... meaning that there will nobody to complain if he plays his music too loudly. He also has an underground tunnel to a pub he’s built. Normal.

National Television Awards 2018 - Winners

CHALLENGE SHOW

I’M A CELEBRITY GET ME OUT OF HERE

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

GOGGLEBOX

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

LUCY FALLON

TV JUDGE

DAVID WALLIAMS

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

SURANNE JONES

THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

ANT AND DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY

CRIME DRAMA

BROADCHURCH

IMPACT AWARD

BLUE PLANET II

DAYTIME

THIS MORNING

NEWCOMER

DANNY WALTERS

TV PRESENTER

ANT AND DEC

COMEDY SHOW

PETER KAY’S CAR SHARE

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

PAUL O’GRADY

DRAMA PROGRAMME

DOCTOR FOSTER

TALENT SHOW

STRICTLY COME DANCING

SERIAL DRAMA

EMMERDALE