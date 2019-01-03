TAKE THE BLINDFOLD OFF!

Are you one of the 45 million people who binged on 'Birdbox' over Christmas?

The thriller starring Sandra Bullock has proven to be a massive hit with audiences and has even inspired its own viral phenomenon.  'The Birdbox Challenge' encourages people to put a blindfold on, just like in the movie, and navigate the world around them. As you can imagine, that’s not going to end well. Netflix have issued a warning to viewers who have been attempting the challenge.

You were warned!