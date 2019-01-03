Are you one of the 45 million people who binged on 'Birdbox' over Christmas?

The thriller starring Sandra Bullock has proven to be a massive hit with audiences and has even inspired its own viral phenomenon. 'The Birdbox Challenge' encourages people to put a blindfold on, just like in the movie, and navigate the world around them. As you can imagine, that’s not going to end well. Netflix have issued a warning to viewers who have been attempting the challenge.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

You were warned!