Newbridge Silverware is opening new exhibition of memorabilia from the late Kurt Cobain’s life.

Growing Up Kurt Cobain will open on July 19 at the Museum of Style Icons in Co. Kildare. The exhibition will feature a personal collection of never-before-seen intimate items, including his car, clothing and artworks.

Kurt's daughter Frances Bean will fly in to see the exhibition next month.

What is the connection between Kurt Cobain and Ireland?

Apparently, it's a friendship between William Doyle, CEO of Newbridge Silverware (and the Museum of Style Icons) and the Cobain family, who have Irish roots.

Kurt Cobain believed that his family originated in Co Cork, but in fact his ancestors emigrated from Carrickmore, Co Tyrone, in 1875.