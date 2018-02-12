Paddy McGuinness was spotted arm in arm with a woman who isn’t his wife over the weekend. And that woman is All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

On Twitter yesterday, after seeing pictures of her husband walking arm-in-arm with Nicole Appleton, his wife Christine wrote: "When you realise you deserve so much more... that's not a bad thing."

He was in London to film the Keith and Paddy Picture Show while his wife stayed in Cheshire with their three children.

A special programme about the life of Dolores O’Riordan will be shown on RTE next Monday. It’ll be presented by Dave Fanning and will have concert footage from the archive, musical clips and interviews with The Cranberries. It’s expected to air in the Claire Byrne slot next Monday at 10.35pm.

British actor Ryan Thomas will make his debut in Neighbours today.

The former Coronation Street Actor is playing English tourist Rafael Humphreys in an hour-long late-night special tonight.

The 33-year old is appearing in 18 episodes of the Australian soap.