John O'Mahony on watching his son Peter captain The Lions: "Whatever aspiration you have for your children and it works out for them, that's wonderful, but certainly this was a probably little step beyond what anybody could have reasonably expected."

John O'Mahony, father of Peter O'Mahony. He's in New Zealand where last Saturday he watched his son captain The Lions against the Maori All Blacks and tomorrow he'll see him do the same against New Zealand.

"It's a testament to the work he's done, in fairness, over the years".

John told Ian on the breakfast show this morning "and it's wonderful for Irish rugby across the board".

Ian asked if there was tears when he heard of Peter's captaincy but John said 'certainly the first time he was selected for Munster and first time he was selected for Ireland but ultimately it was a huge surprise, the significance of his captaincy against a Maori team in New Zealand wasn't lost on me.

"It's fingers crossed and you live in hope for these things but you never know until the team is announced." he added "there was a lot of 'yahooing' and dancing around but I didn't get emotional" when the announcement came.

He also spoke of spending some time with his son yesterday to catch up on news of home and his brothers and how Peter uses this time as 'to sidetrack away from rugby' before returning to the job at hand. John will now wait to see him again after the game tomorrow.

Listen to the full interview here: