Robbie Williams has announced that he will be releasing a second record of songs that did not make the final cut for his previous solo albums. Sooo...an album full of rejected songs?

Under the Radar Volume 2 can be pre-ordered now on his website, and the cover features the bum of a naked Robbie climbing a tree. Coz why not?!

And in other showbiz;

Kermit the Frog is getting a new voice for the first time in nearly three decades as his puppeteer, Steve Whitmire, steps down. Steve took over from Jim Henson after he passed away in 1990. All the Muppets characters seem to have understudies who are actually used more than you would think, so the audience (probably) won’t notice anything.

Niall is the biggest Twit in One Direction – he has overtaken Harry Styles as the most popular member of 1D on Twitter. Harry has constantly been the most followed member of the band since they started but now, Harry has a mere 30.8 million followers to Niall’s 30.9. Niall Horan, Mullingar man has more than 30 MILLION people who follow his every move. Madness!

Cheryl No-Last-Name is set to be paid half a million pounds sterling if she goes back to the X Factor – for 2 days work. Simon is mad to get her on board for Judges Houses and he’s so desperate to nab her that he will even move Judges Houses near her so she won’t have to travel. They’re looking at Highclere Castle, where Downton Abbey was shot. Sickener for the people in that group – the others will be in LA, Miami...and they’ll be in England.

I'm not sure why he is so anxious to book her - I'm a massive Cheryl fan but even I can admit that she had been as boring as F over the last few years. Zero personality and takes herself waaay too seriously.