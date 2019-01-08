Robbie Williams has always been open about his fight to give up smoking. Well, you know what they say, New Year, New Robbie!

His resolution for 2019 is to quit the ciggies and he's giving it a real go! Despite the fact that he is a multi-millionaire and can afford all manner of treatments, the thing that is actually working for him is…..CRAYONS! Whenever he gets the craving for a cigarette, Robbie now reaches for a colouring book and starts scribbling until the urge for passes.

Whatever works for you!