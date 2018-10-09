Robert Sheehan has a new role in a brand new Netflix series.

The Love/Hate star will star in The Umbrella Academy, a show based on a comic book series created by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way.

The Umbrella Academy follows a family of dysfunctional superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death.

Robert plays Number 4 - Super High and his character is described as a “lovable mess of a human being” and a classic “middle child” – a disarming pleaser who is seemingly everyone’s friend, but will rob you blind without thinking twice. Good to know.

The Umbrella Academy also stars Ellen Page and Mary J Blige and launches on Netflix on 15th February 2019.