The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place last night, and it’s the first year the awards ceremony had a host. Kristin Bell, The First Lady, did a stellar job!

Saoirse Ronan lost out to Frances McDormand in the Best Actress category. Upon accepting her award, McDormand mentioned younger actors who “need a door-stop”, which was lovely.

Frances McDormand receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/i2WdnzvuS7 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

McDormand won for her role in Martin McDonagh's 'Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing Missouri' which took home three awards in total.



Other winners included Gary Oldman for best actor for The Darkest Hour. He was VERY emotional!

Gary Oldman takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Z1gFYx6UTG — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018



In the television category, Big Little Lies and This Is Us were the big winners.

Julia Louis Dreyfus won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, making her the most decorated actor of the SAG awards with a record breaking 9 awards!

Morgan Freeman received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Morgan Freeman Receives the Life Achievement Award at the #sagawards pic.twitter.com/SJ4WeoAyKc — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Here is the full list of all the winners:

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" *WINNER

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson,"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" *WINNER

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Mudbound"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Baby Driver"

"Dunkirk"

"Logan"

"Wonder Woman" *WINNER

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock"

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette & Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette & Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" *WINNER

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy, "The Crown" *WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

William H. Macy, "Shameless" *WINNER

Marc Maron, "GLOW"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"

Alison Brie, "GLOW"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" *WINNER

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us" *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW"

"Orange is the New Black"

"Veep" *WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

"Game of Thrones" *WINNER

"GLOW"

"Homeland"

"Stranger Things"

"The Walking Dead"