Poor Bradley Walsh had to stand in as best man at a pal’s wedding this weekend after that brat Simon Cowell pulled out at the last minute! Bradley did the honours at the wedding of Nigel Hall, the Global Head of TV for Syco, in London after the high-trousered one left them high and dry! Simon was lined up but he had to cancel due to last minute filming commitments! Uh oh.

So, it’s official! Westlife are BACK. It has been a long wait since 2012 but Shane, Mark, Kian and Nicky have signed a new deal with Universal! Apparently, Brian McFadden will not be a part of the reunion. In the hey day, they had 14 number one singles in the UK and sold 50 million record sales worldwide, however they have drafted Ed Sheeran in to help them target a younger audience with the new music too! Exciting times!

And finally, it looks like we can expect some more sad song material from Sam Smith. He broke up with his boyfriend Brandon Flynn three months ago but apparently he still feels quite raw about the split. He’s still trying to figure out the whole break up and he’s not over it just yet...