Hi guys, Shauna here. If you’ve tuned into the show at all this week, you might have noticed that we aren’t at home! We’ve been broadcasting live from the beautiful town of Kirchberg, Austria for the 19th (Yes! There’s been nineteen!) Topflight Today FM Ski Trip and we have over 620 lovely listeners with us too!

You might experience a slight pang of jealousy, but we don’t want anyone to feel left out so I’ll be giving you the full lowdown, all the gossip and the behind the scenes juice, over the next few days.

We set off from Dublin airport on Saturday afternoon with about half of the group and when we arrived in Kirchberg, the rest of the gang who’d flown in from Cork and Belfast had already arrived. After sampling some delicious (and intriguing) local cuisine, a few of us headed out for some ‘quiet ones’. It was very quiet. Very, very quiet. Cough.

Sunday was spent preparing for Monday’s show and Ian held his big ‘Welcome’ night in the Tiroler Bar. It was packed to the rafters with the Irish, who were delighted to see the main man, who turned up in one of his infamous Dempsey’s Den jumpers.

Monday was our first live show and we were broadcasting from Ian’s Alpine Studio which is situated right in the centre of the village at the base of the gorgeous snowy mountain!

It was all systems go for the big 90s night last night, which went down an absolute storm. The arena was jammed and so many people arrived in fancy dress – to say the atmosphere was electric is an understatement.

Paul Collins chose the winning costumes – the Toy Story crew, the Bananas in Payjamas boys and an unbelievable Ali G.

We had a 90s quiz, singsongs, dance offs and to top it all off, an unbelievable show from the brilliant 90s tribute band, Pump Up The Jam. So much craic was had and a few of us (I won’t name names) went out for a bit of a bop after the show but being the professionals that we are, we were absolutely fine this morning.

We’ve an afternoon off today so I’m hitting the jacuzzi with Kim Buckley – woohoo!