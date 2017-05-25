The Cranberries have been forced to cancel 14 gigs across Europe on doctor’s instructions. Dolores has terrible back problems and wouldn’t be able to perform. The cynics will say, oh they mustn’t have sold the tickets but when Ian and Charlie met them last week, she was in pain so it’s not a line. It sounds very painful and hopefully she’ll get better soon. They’re trying to reschedule the dates and will post on social media as soon as anything is confirmed.

Ann Hathaway is on Tinder! Kind of. She’s due to produce and star in a new comedy all about Tinder. It will be a modern-day look at love, dating and hook-ups with a contemporary and authentic voice that speaks to a generation that swipes right to find a mate.

Ever wonder what Wonder Woman’s MOTHER looks like with her bum out? Well, here it is, on page 21 of The Irish Sun.

Connie Nielsen is 51 and she was at the New York premiere yesterday when a gust of wind blew her dress up and lo and behold, no undies present. Is that common, for people to go out with no underwear? That is one trend I will never conform to. Ever.

Fair City is on the move! Well, the set is. It’s moving from one corner of the RTE car park to the other. RTE are apparently selling off a load of land over in Donnybrook so they have to make some rearrangements and the outdoor set will be moved. The Hungry Pig, McCoys, The Helping Hand, The Community Centre...all being moved 87 spaces at the staff car park will be lost, dun dun dunnnnn.