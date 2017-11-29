It's usually the most watched (but always most loved) TV show on the Irish calendar, and is viewed by millions worldwide, yes, The Late Late Toy Show is nearly upon us.

When you hear that iconic theme tune, and the presenter comes out modelling some kind of cheesy festive attire (usually a dodgy looking jumper), you know Christmas has officially started.

Tubridy has taken the reigns that past few years *cringes*, but the concept originated back in the mid 70's, when broadcasting legend Gay Byrne was the host with the most. There was no Twitter back then, so they missed out on feeds of comedy gold. Poor things.

We did a bit of rummaging through the archives, and found a copy of the original episode, where 'Uncle Gaybo' has the chats with younger versions of some of the most familiar Irish faces of today.

Little did the creators know how popular it would become, but little did we know that the first edition of the show featured so many children who have all made the bigtime.

Gay chats to a Star-Wars-mad Paschal Donohoe, who is a visionary, and tells him about his hero and future plans. Pity he wasn't then aware how Frances Fitzgerald would one day also 'use the force'.

The programme features segments with other children, like doll's-house-loving Miriam, David Fitzgerald from Clare, a young rugby fanatic called Ronan, and there is a tech demonstration from a Kildare Boy named Ray.

The demo hits a bit of a glitch though...

Have a listen to the fun in full here:

