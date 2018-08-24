Fo’ shizzle my dizzle. The latest celebrity cookbook author is none other than…..Snoop Dogg!

His new recipe book will feature 50 of his “all-time favourite recipes straight from his personal collection”.

He said, “You know it’s blazing up my kitchen. I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of all my favourite recipes, ya dig?”

From Crook to Cook is out in October!

Declan Donnelly WILL have a co-host on this year’s I’m A Celebrity, and so many different sources are absolutely sure they’re right in who it will be.

The front of the Irish Sun says Holly Willoughby is in secret talks to be Ant in the jungle. Meanwhile, The Irish Mirror says Stephen Mulhern is favourite, closely followed by Holly Willoughby.

Other names in the mix are Caroline Flack, Cat Deely (dark horse – would be a brilliant throwback to SM:TV days!) Joel Dommett, Julia Morris and Joe Swash.

Kodaline release their brand new single ‘Head Held High’ today! It’s taken from their eagerly anticipated new album ‘Politics Of living’ impacting September 28th on Sony Music.