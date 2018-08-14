'These Three Words' Jackpot Now Worth €1550!! Want Some Clues??
With our These Three Words jackpot on the rise, we here at The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show said we'd make it a bit easier for you to get your hands on the moolah (coz we're sound).
The mechanic is simple; there are three famous voices saying one word each (hence the title). All you have to do is name all three. Easy - right?
The middle voice went in the first few days with one of our listeners revealing it was spoon-licking MasterChef judge, Gregg Wallace.
Normally, after this many weeks, we'd be down to only one voice but it looks like they're sneakier than we expected.
Maybe YOU have an idea? Maybe you're on the way to work roaring at the radio, or getting the kids ready in the morning, saying to yourself, "I have it!! I know who they are!!". If so, tune into the show every weekday morning from 7am, and give us a call.
If you get one of them we'll give you a 'Breakfast Show Bonus' but name the two and the cash is yours.
Here's a list of the wrong answers so far:
Male Voice (1st one)
- Mike Myers
- Patrick Adams
- Hugh Grant
- Jude Law
- Michael Fassbender
- Orlando Bloom
- Michael Bublé
- Justin Timberlake
- Channing Tatum
- David Beckham
- Mark Wahlberg
- Calum Best
- Peter Andre
- Enda Kenny
- Ed Sheeran
- Ewan McGregor
- James Franco
- David Tennant
- The Edge (David Howell Evans)
- Tom Hiddleston
- Will Ferrell
- Prince Harry
- Patrick Dempsey
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Jude Law
- Matt Damon
- Bradley Cooper
- Harry Styles
- Paul Rudd
- Michael Keaton
- Tom Cruise
- David Duchovny
- Brian McFadden
- Ryan Reynolds
- Brian Adams
- Robbie Williams
Female Voice (3rd one)
- Michelle Wolf
- Melissa McCarthy
- Amy Schumer
- Katy Perry
- Sandra Bullock
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Ivanka Trump
- Julianne Moore
- Joanne Cantwell
- Sarah Palin
- Una Healy
- Tina Fay
- Maeve Higgins
- Alison Curtis
- Zooey Deschanel
- Michelle Visage
- Amy Huberman
- Jennifer Aniston
- Reese Witherspoon
- Lisa Kudrow
- Nicki Minaj
- Emilia Clarke
- Kristen Stewart
- Venus Williams
- Serena Williams
- Amy Adams
- Demi Lovato
- Meghan Markle
- Courtney Cox
- Rachel Allen
- Vera Farmiga
- Shania Twain
- Ariana Grande
- Joan Cusack
- Helen Hunt
- Taylor Swift
- Roseanne Barr
- Margot Robbie
- Bryce Dallas Howard
- Kristen Wiig
- Felicity Huffman
- Sarah Silverman
- JLo (Jennifer Lopez)
- Jennifer Garner
GOOD LUCK!