Travel on any mode of public transport nowadays and the number of people glue to their phones is alarming. Its seems many of us barely hold a conversation and often don't pay attention to what's going an around us.

As well all know, dogs are the most perfect creatures to ever have graced this earth and they are a shining example to us all. Bean is no exception to this. Bean's owner is clearly one of those humans addicted to their phone - and Bean had had enough.

Bean climbs onto his owner’s chest and knocks his phone out of his hand. When his owner picks it up again, Bean asserts himself and continues to knock it out of his hand.

I mean? Come on. A gentle reminder that not all heroes wear capes. We salute you Bean.