Elton John is to retire from performing live - but it's going to be a long goodbye.

The 70-year-old says he'll do one last world tour after 50 years of performing.

The 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour' will last 3 years.

And in other showbiz:

Noel Edmonds tried to make friends with Noel Gallagher at a restaurant but Noel G was having none of it. Noel Edmonds went over to Noel G and said “it’s great to finally meet you after all these years, and all the jokes”. The jokes being because they have the same name... to which Noel G didn’t take too kindly, and said okay whatever, enjoy your sea bass. Custard pied in the face by a Gallagher brother. Yes!

Lily Allen yesterday released the video for new single ‘Trigger Bang’ featuring Giggs and announced the forthcoming release of new album, No Shame, early Summer 2018. Lily has also announced she’ll play a string of intimate live shows across the UK in March, with further shows across Europe and the US to come. PLEASE let this album be good.

Darth Vader has beaten Hannibal Lecter and Harry Potter's Voldemort to be named the greatest film villain of all time.



The Dark Knight's Joker came second in the online poll conducted by Empire Magazine's website.



Heath Ledger played the character in the second instalment of Christopher Nolan's trilogy.