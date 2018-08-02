We've always known that the postal workers in Ireland are total legends.

They have been correctly delivering letters with only the vaguest of descriptions in place of proper addresses for years.

Take, for example, the time they delivered this cryptic envelope to Brian O'Driscoll.

And An Post are back at it again, after successfully placing this letter into the correct person's hands, even though instead of a proper address there was only a description of the car the person drove.