Its Wednesday, so you know what that means: Muireann's Megamix was here and it knocked your socks off this lunch time. Every week we ask for your Desk Dancing videos and this week you did not dissappoint.

Without further ado, we give you our Desk Dancing heroes:

Dentist Phillip is on top of the world listening to #MuireannsMegamix 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/OHfPHtEPX6 — Today FM (@TodayFM) July 4, 2018

This is Zoe bopping away to #MuireannsMegamix 😍👩‍🦲❤️ pic.twitter.com/3KpNAPYk6F — Today FM (@TodayFM) July 4, 2018