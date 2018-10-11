It's his weapon of choice and he uses it brilliantly.

The DJ, producer, musician and all round beats genius was playing in front of his home crowd at The Boiler Room in Brighton.

We hope and pray that when he hits the 3 Arena in March he will have already recorded The Sunday Game and drops it secretly into his set.

Norman, we implore you.

 

You can check out the amazing full set here.

The Grandstand drop is about 2hr 50m in and it is glorious. 

Plus, you get to hear the mix after it which is class! 

 