The DJ, producer, musician and all round beats genius was playing in front of his home crowd at The Boiler Room in Brighton.

We hope and pray that when he hits the 3 Arena in March he will have already recorded The Sunday Game and drops it secretly into his set.

Norman, we implore you.

Fatboy Slim drops the theme to "Grandstand" in the middle of a set and most of the millennials don't realise what it is and just dance to it 😂 pic.twitter.com/SwwiwgsGmU — George Smiley (@364690) 8 October 2018

You can check out the amazing full set here.

The Grandstand drop is about 2hr 50m in and it is glorious.

Plus, you get to hear the mix after it which is class!