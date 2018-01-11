Harvey Weinstein has been slapped across the face at an Arizona restaurant.

Weinstein was approached by a man who also verbally abused him over Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse of multiple women.

TMZ published a video of the exchange which ends with the man slapping Weinstein across the face twice while saying, 'You're such a piece of shit for what you did to these women.'

Weinstein, who is reportedly in rehab nearby, walked away.