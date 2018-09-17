House Seeker Reveals Bizarre List Of Rules Given By Landlady
Grace Cuddihy is an Irish ex-pat living in London and over the weekend she shared a bizarre exchange she had while seeking a house share.
A room advertised in a gaff caught her eye so she went for a viewing. Thereupon she met the said gaff owner who after a fairly normal chat handed Grace an exhaustive list of all the 'Terms & Conditions' for any prospective tenant.
Highlights include:
'The house is not a call centre DO NOT walk around talking on the phone'
'A smile on your face is a MUST in my house'
That second one would rattle Gandhi. Not at all patronising. Wow.
The T & C's are 32 in total. It looks like something written by Sheldon Cooper.
Prepare yourselves for the Ultimate Passive Aggressive House Rules List:
Here are some of our favourites:
"I just going to barrel in when I feel like it"
Imagine THIS on a Monday:
The use of the smiley face is particularly disturbing:
Fish or cabbage. We can live with that. Only toast after 10pm. What am I a five year old? (once again the smiley face is really unnerving)
KEEP IT DOWN!!!!!
This can only be followed by a long stick hitting a wall or a finger pointed at you from a person in military uniform:
Here is Grace's original Tweet:
Still looking for a place in London, set up viewing with what I thought was normal person, she insisted I first read her 'Terms and Conditions'. I thought it would be stuff like 'Pay your rent on time', but here are some of the highlights. pic.twitter.com/US9mXQmKja— Grace Cuddihy (@GraceCuddihy) September 15, 2018