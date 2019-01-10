The Soundest Showman

Jacqueline Cooney thought nothing when she recorded her daughter singing her own version of 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman.

Seven-year-old Emma from Lucan in Dublin sang her heart out and then her Mam sent it to Hugh on Twitter.

Warning: Seriously high levels of cuteness and a possible feels overload could occur.

And then only a few hours later he replied with this absolutely gorgeous message:

 