Jacqueline Cooney thought nothing when she recorded her daughter singing her own version of 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman.

Seven-year-old Emma from Lucan in Dublin sang her heart out and then her Mam sent it to Hugh on Twitter.

Warning: Seriously high levels of cuteness and a possible feels overload could occur.

Ok Twitterverse, I need your help - my little girl is #obsessed with #thegreatestshowman and @RealHughJackman but silly me didn’t realise this in time to get tickets to his show in #dublin 🙈 - so she sang this for him instead! Please help me get it to him & make my girl happy!❤️ pic.twitter.com/rdVvCUDxxW — Jacqueline Cooney (@Jacki_Coo) January 7, 2019

And then only a few hours later he replied with this absolutely gorgeous message: