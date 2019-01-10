Irish Girl Sends Her Song To Hugh Jackman And He Replies With Gorgeous Message
Jacqueline Cooney thought nothing when she recorded her daughter singing her own version of 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman.
Seven-year-old Emma from Lucan in Dublin sang her heart out and then her Mam sent it to Hugh on Twitter.
Warning: Seriously high levels of cuteness and a possible feels overload could occur.
Ok Twitterverse, I need your help - my little girl is #obsessed with #thegreatestshowman and @RealHughJackman but silly me didn’t realise this in time to get tickets to his show in #dublin 🙈 - so she sang this for him instead! Please help me get it to him & make my girl happy!❤️ pic.twitter.com/rdVvCUDxxW— Jacqueline Cooney (@Jacki_Coo) January 7, 2019
And then only a few hours later he replied with this absolutely gorgeous message:
Got your message @Jacki_Coo. pic.twitter.com/0437uqB8YM— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 9, 2019