The concept of frying an egg on the tarmac outside is a tale as old time, but one man in Donegal has put the myth to the test.

Chef Martin Anderson of Sonder Cafe in Letterkenny posted a video to the cafe's Facebook page featuring an egg being cooked in a frying pan on the footpath.

The video shows Martin place the saucepan on the ground with a little bit of oil, allowing it to heat up for an hour before cracking the eggs into it.

Call us crazy, but that seems an eggstra long time to wait for a fried egg.

Fair to say we've had un oeuf of the hot weather....(sorry).