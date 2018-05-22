Look At These Transformers Fancy Dress Costumes
We had two fancy dress options back in the day.
1. The ghost with a white bed sheet
2. The witch with a broom and black bin bag
Now, it seems like the game has changed completely as one parent has created Transformers costumes that actually change into a truck, a rocket and a car:
Seriously any other kids attending this fancy dress competition have no idea how badly they’re about to get owned👌🏻🤖 pic.twitter.com/3jX7BXcd64— Matt (@MrBoak) 21 May 2018
Mind = blown!