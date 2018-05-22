We had two fancy dress options back in the day.

1. The ghost with a white bed sheet

2. The witch with a broom and black bin bag

Now, it seems like the game has changed completely as one parent has created Transformers costumes that actually change into a truck, a rocket and a car:

Seriously any other kids attending this fancy dress competition have no idea how badly they’re about to get owned👌🏻🤖 pic.twitter.com/3jX7BXcd64 — Matt (@MrBoak) 21 May 2018

Mind = blown!