Melissa McCarthy Brought The Spirit Of The GAA To The Golden Globes
Summer Sundays heading to Croker, with a bag full of ham sambos.
You can't bate it lads.
Well Melissa McCarthy was bringing the spirit of the GAA to the Golden Globes on Sunday night, when she rocked up with a bag bursting with ham sambos for everyone.
View this post on Instagram
These are the sandwiches that Mooch smuggled into the Golden Globes. We brought 40, left with 2. We left with some happy customers.
A post shared by Ben Falcone (@benjyfalcone) on
The actress had 40 ham rolls in total and dished them out throughout the awards ceremony.
McCarthy says next year: hot dogs!