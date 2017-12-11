2017 was a tough aul year. (Trump has a lot to answer for)

So this feel good list courtesy of Amy O'Connor couldn't have come quick enough.

Last year, I compiled a list of my favourite moments of the year. Nice things that either made me laugh, warmed my heart or brought a little tear to my eye. 2017 was somehow worse than last year, so I'm doing this thread again! Settle in. — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 10, 2017

Amy listed out the things that made her feel warm and fuzzy throughout 2017 and it makes for some excellent feel-good reading!

The list includes the teacher who has a personalised handshake with every one of his students:

#1: The teacher who has a personalised handshake with each of his students. Teachers are amazing and we don't appreciate them enough. pic.twitter.com/F62kqPyEHi — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 10, 2017

These amazing interview-crashing kids who went viral earlier this year:

#6: THIS LITTLE GAL'S STRIDE OF PRIDE pic.twitter.com/sDAHF5fVaK — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 10, 2017

The story of a New York rapper flying to Florida to meet the 81-year-old woman he met on Words With Friends:

#14: The story of a young rapper from Harlem flying to Florida to meet the 81-year-old woman he met on Words with Friends. https://t.co/9AEMr4KQuu — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 10, 2017

A group of Steps fans having a dance party in a car park following a gig in Leeds:

#26: A group of Steps fans having an impromptu dance party in a car park. Pure joy. If 2017 has taught us anything, it's that pop music is the ultimate unifying force. https://t.co/bXLXb8Nwk3 — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 10, 2017

And the kindness shown by Jermain Defoe to Bradley Lowery and his family:

#28: The tremendous kindness shown by Jermain Defoe to Bradley Lowery and his family. (via: https://t.co/DTjZ21xH3f) pic.twitter.com/MfYbAsnZRd — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 10, 2017

Head over to Amy's Twitter for a list that will be sure to put a smile on your face, maybe 2017 wasn't so bad after all.