Sit Back And Enjoy This Feel-Good List Of Highlights From 2017
2017 was a tough aul year. (Trump has a lot to answer for)
So this feel good list courtesy of Amy O'Connor couldn't have come quick enough.
Last year, I compiled a list of my favourite moments of the year. Nice things that either made me laugh, warmed my heart or brought a little tear to my eye. 2017 was somehow worse than last year, so I'm doing this thread again! Settle in.— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 10, 2017
Amy listed out the things that made her feel warm and fuzzy throughout 2017 and it makes for some excellent feel-good reading!
The list includes the teacher who has a personalised handshake with every one of his students:
#1: The teacher who has a personalised handshake with each of his students. Teachers are amazing and we don't appreciate them enough. pic.twitter.com/F62kqPyEHi— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 10, 2017
These amazing interview-crashing kids who went viral earlier this year:
#6: THIS LITTLE GAL'S STRIDE OF PRIDE pic.twitter.com/sDAHF5fVaK— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 10, 2017
The story of a New York rapper flying to Florida to meet the 81-year-old woman he met on Words With Friends:
#14: The story of a young rapper from Harlem flying to Florida to meet the 81-year-old woman he met on Words with Friends. https://t.co/9AEMr4KQuu— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 10, 2017
A group of Steps fans having a dance party in a car park following a gig in Leeds:
#26: A group of Steps fans having an impromptu dance party in a car park. Pure joy. If 2017 has taught us anything, it's that pop music is the ultimate unifying force. https://t.co/bXLXb8Nwk3— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 10, 2017
And the kindness shown by Jermain Defoe to Bradley Lowery and his family:
#28: The tremendous kindness shown by Jermain Defoe to Bradley Lowery and his family. (via: https://t.co/DTjZ21xH3f) pic.twitter.com/MfYbAsnZRd— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 10, 2017
Head over to Amy's Twitter for a list that will be sure to put a smile on your face, maybe 2017 wasn't so bad after all.