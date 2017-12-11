Just what the doctor ordered!

2017 was a tough aul year. (Trump has a lot to answer for)

So this feel good list courtesy of Amy O'Connor couldn't have come quick enough.

Amy listed out the things that made her feel warm and fuzzy throughout 2017 and it makes for some excellent feel-good reading!

The list includes the teacher who has a personalised handshake with every one of his students:

These amazing interview-crashing kids who went viral earlier this year:

The story of a New York rapper flying to Florida to meet the 81-year-old woman he met on Words With Friends:

A group of Steps fans having a dance party in a car park following a gig in Leeds:

And the kindness shown by Jermain Defoe to Bradley Lowery and his family:

Head over to Amy's Twitter for a list that will be sure to put a smile on your face, maybe 2017 wasn't so bad after all.