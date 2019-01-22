Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey was released in 1993 and we've been weeping at the story ever since. It follows Shadow, Chance and Sassy as they try to make their way home after getting separated from their family.

We should mention that Chance and Shadow are dogs and Sassy is a cat.

The film is a roller coaster of emotion that pushes the boundaries of what could realistically happen when three animals go missing.

Or so we thought.

Laura and Kyle Krier, a couple from Kansas, thought they had lost their beloved dog forever when he failed to return home one night.

After spending hours looking for their black Labrador Bo, they began to lose hope he would ever return home.

So, Kyle was surprised to learn Bo had been seen wandering around 6 miles from their home - only he wasn't alone.

People reported seeing the black Lab enjoying some time away from home with 2 pals - a white Lab and a goat...

It gets better.

Kyle managed to capture the moment Bo eventually came home - with his friends in tow.

Here they all are getting cosy in Kyle's car:

Apparently they all live very close to each other so we can expect plenty more adventures.