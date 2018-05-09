That's the slogan of this four-year-old who has taken it upon himself to help the homeless in his home city of Alabama.

He may not have the strength of Superman or the skills of Spiderman but this tiny superhero has a big heart.

Little Austin will often offer hugs to cheer up those he helps.

In a country where an idiot holds the highest office, this little caped crusader is a symbol of hope.

The reporter asks him, "Why do you do it?"

"It's just the right thing to do."

Wow.

This is gorgeous.

WARNING: It will melt your heart...