This is exactly the kind of post filled with enough banter bullets that your conversation rifle will be fully loaded every time you hit the local.

Has there been some things in your life that remain unanswered? Why is there a hole in a biro top? Why is there an arrow next to the fuel gauge image on your dashboard? and why is the nozzle on a certain side? (this is genius)

Or have you, like TodayFM's Muireann O'Connell, been puzzled by the bobble on your woolly hat? It's there for a reason but it isn't fashion.

And the answer is...

Here is the video that started the wormhole.

Press play and find yourself armed with knowledge!