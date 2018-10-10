Kilkenny is proud of it's hurling tradition and now it can add epic wedding photography to the list of county achievements.

Here are the happy Bride and Groom atop a tiered bale pyramid in the style of a cake.

We want the before and after shots.

Were they lowered down by helicopter winch or did they scale an extension ladder or scaffold.

However they did it, the skill level is ninja.

Well done guys. Brilliant. And congrats!

Photo credit: StargazePhotography.ie