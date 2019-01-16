When we first watched this video our stomachs dropped into our socks.

JUST LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THE CAR!!

Well, my God these guys earn their money.

And aren't Scaffolders supposed to be the maddest yokes on a building site...just pipping roofers to the top spot!

“When I grow up, I want to be a scaffolder, Dad.

Is that right, son.........” pic.twitter.com/Jv0JQWku8z — Paul Lamb (@paolodilamio) January 13, 2019

Sweet Mother of Divine that has to be one of the riskiest, and scariest jobs in the world.

It reminded us of the time we got a photo from Daniel in Cork who listens to the Muireann O Connell show with his head in the clouds...literally!