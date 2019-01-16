This Video Of Scaffolders Will Set Your Heart Crossways
When we first watched this video our stomachs dropped into our socks.
JUST LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THE CAR!!
Well, my God these guys earn their money.
And aren't Scaffolders supposed to be the maddest yokes on a building site...just pipping roofers to the top spot!
“When I grow up, I want to be a scaffolder, Dad.— Paul Lamb (@paolodilamio) January 13, 2019
Is that right, son.........” pic.twitter.com/Jv0JQWku8z
Sweet Mother of Divine that has to be one of the riskiest, and scariest jobs in the world.
It reminded us of the time we got a photo from Daniel in Cork who listens to the Muireann O Connell show with his head in the clouds...literally!
THIS IS INSANE! 📸🙌— Today FM (@TodayFM) April 17, 2018
Daniel in Cork is an Engineer for wind turbines.
He took this 80 metres (260 ft) up near Cu Macuin Mountain On Cork Kerry Border and sent it to @MuireannO_C #MyView #MuireannInAction pic.twitter.com/vX9VhUQXwN