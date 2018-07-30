A woman has taken to social media to share a gas story of how she has been calling her neighbour by the wrong name for 14 years.

This all came to light when her elderly neighbour George passed away.

The woman passed on her condolences to his wife 'Mavis' but was later told the woman's name was in fact 'Sylvia.'

The best part is that this woman has been sending Christmas cards to 'George and Mavis' for years - and she always got one back saying 'Love from George and Mavis.'

They just didn't have the heart to tell her that she has been getting Sylvia's name wrong for over a decade.

Mavis/Sylvia - What a legend!