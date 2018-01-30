Dermot & Dave Want To Send You To France For The Rugby This Weekend!
Today FM and Aer Lingus want to give the best fans in the world the chance to bring their special home advantage to support the Irish Rugby Team!
Every day this week Dermot & Dave will be asking listeners to show them their Home Advantage.
Every day there are tickets to the Ireland vs Italy game with ‘a special home advantage experience’ in the Aviva with accommodation in 4* hotel up for grabs.
Every daily winner will also be entered into a draw to win the overall prize on Friday - a chance to fly out to Paris for the Ireland vs France game this weekend!
This incredible prize includes: return flights to Paris for two people, accommodation for two nights in 4* hotel & tickets to Ireland V France.
Tune in from 9am and keep your ears peeled for your cue to enter.
Once the lads give the cue to call text, whatsapp or email your details and they lads could be calling you back.
But you HAVE to answer the phone singing 'Ireland's Call' or you don't get the prize.
The winner must be available to be at Dublin airport no later than 4pm on Friday to travel.
Full Terms and Conditions are below.
Aer Lingus – the official airline of the Irish Rugby team, bringing home advantage wherever we play.
Dermot & Dave Radio Prize Draw Terms & Conditions – Monday 29th January – Friday 2nd February 2018.
Terms and Conditions:
- This radio competition is open to entrants 18 years and over from Monday 29th January to Friday 2nd February during the Natwest 6 Nations Tournament via the Aer Lingus and respective Media (Today FM Radio) outlet promotional mechanic.
- The promoter of this competition is Aer Lingus Limited, Shamrock House, Dublin Airport.
- Employees and contractors of Aer Lingus and their respective agents, representatives and immediate family members are excluded from participating in the competition. For these purposes “immediate family members” include a spouse, partner, child, step child, grandchild, brother, step brother, sister, step sister, parent, step parent or legal guardian.
- The prize consists of:
- On Monday 29th – Thursday 1st February – two pairs of tickets each day to the Aer Lingus Home Advantage experience at Ireland vs Italy in the Aviva Stadium on 10th February 2018. Prize consists of two tickets to a premium hospitality box for the game in the Aviva Stadium on 10th
- On Friday 2nd February - Two match tickets to the France V Ireland rugby match at Stade de France, Paris on Saturday 3rd February; two return flights departing from Dublin on the evening of 2nd February 2018 to Paris – Charles de Gaulle - Airport and returning to Dublin Airport on Sunday 4th Return coach or car transfers for two people from Paris Charles de Gaulle) Airport to Hotel on Friday 2nd February and from Hotel to Paris – Charles de Gaulle Airport on Sunday 4th February. One Double or Twin Room (twin subject to availability) on Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd February in 5 Star Hotel in Paris (TBA). Prize winners must be available to be at Dublin Airport at 16.00 on Friday 2nd February, with relevant travel documents to fly to Paris in the evening. Prize winners must make their own travel arrangements in Ireland to and from Dublin Airport. Prize-winners will be responsible for their own transport to and from the game in Paris.
- The prize winners on Monday - Thursday night will be entered into a draw to win the trip to Paris with two tickets to France V Ireland on Saturday 3rd
- Winners will be chosen at random from all correct answers submitted.
At least one member of each party of two ticket holders must be over 18.
- To enter the competition, entrants must submit their entry to the respective media outlet via the appropriate channel and by the respective stated deadline (the “Closing Date”).9
- Only one entry to the competition per person.
- Entries received after the Closing Date will not be included in the competition. Incomplete entries will not be eligible for the competition. Aer Lingus will not be responsible for any entries that are not received for any reason by the Closing Date, whether lost, delayed, corrupted or otherwise, and whether or not due to any technical difficulties or malfunctions.
- Aer Lingus and its respective Media partner accepts no responsibility for difficulties experienced in submitting an entry to this competition, including, but not limited to, incomplete, corrupt or incorrect entries or for any malfunctions, errors or viruses in the software that has been designed to maintain entrants’ details, or for any incompatibility with all, or any, hardware and/or software that entrants may use. Aer Lingus does not guarantee that any relevant website for competition entry will be available at all times or at any specific time. Proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt.
- Details of how to enter this competition form part of these Terms and Conditions.
- The winner will be selected at the advised date of the respective competition and will be notified on this date via email or phone as per the contact details supplied by the entrant. The winner must confirm receipt of notification within three working days of being contacted by Aer Lingus. Failure to confirm receipt of notification within the stated time will result in disqualification and another winner being selected.
- The winner will be advised of ticket collection procedure within two working days of the winner confirming receipt of notification from Aer Lingus. The winner’s full name and county/city may be published on various sources at the discretion of Aer Lingus. The winner may be required to supply a photograph for publication and/or take part in further promotional activities.
- Entrants must be available to attend on the respective match date offered as a prize. The prize must be taken as offered, is not redeemable and there is no cash or other alternative to the prize. Should the selected winner be unable or unwilling to fulfil these criteria, he or she will forfeit the prize.
- The prize is non-transferable and the dates offered as the prize are not flexible.
- The prize may change at any time without notification and is subject to availability.
- Any expenses incurred by the winner and any person accompanying the winner with regard to travel, hospitality, accommodation apart from those specifically stated in this prize and in the general use and/or enjoyment of the prize, are the sole responsibility of the said persons. All food and beverage expenditure apart from Breakfast included in the accommodation offered will be at the sole expense of the prize winner to include lunch or evening meals.
- Aer Lingus reserves the right at its sole discretion to alter or substitute the prize with any items of equal or greater value for any reason and without notification.
- Aer Lingus does not take responsibility for any delays or difficulties experienced in the supply or use of the prize.
- By entering the competition, entrants agree to accept and be bound by these Terms and Conditions and by all decisions of Aer Lingus.
Entrants’ personal data may be used in accordance with the Aer Lingus Privacy policy as part of these Terms and Conditions.
- Aer Lingus reserves the right to amend or withdraw the competition in the event of any unforeseen circumstances outside its reasonable control.
- Aer Lingus reserves the right to terminate or temporarily suspend this competition in the event of technical or other difficulties that might compromise its integrity.
- The competition and these Terms and Conditions are governed by Irish law and subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Irish courts.
- Any disclaimer of liability by Aer Lingus under these Terms and Conditions is enforceable to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law. Each of the provisions of these Terms and Conditions is severable and if any such provision is held by any court or other competent authority to be illegal, void or unenforceable in whole or in part, the legality, validity and enforceability of the remaining provisions of these Terms and Conditions shall not be affected or impaired.