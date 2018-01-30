Today FM and Aer Lingus want to give the best fans in the world the chance to bring their special home advantage to support the Irish Rugby Team!

Every day this week Dermot & Dave will be asking listeners to show them their Home Advantage.

Every day there are tickets to the Ireland vs Italy game with ‘a special home advantage experience’ in the Aviva with accommodation in 4* hotel up for grabs.

Every daily winner will also be entered into a draw to win the overall prize on Friday - a chance to fly out to Paris for the Ireland vs France game this weekend!

This incredible prize includes: return flights to Paris for two people, accommodation for two nights in 4* hotel & tickets to Ireland V France.

Tune in from 9am and keep your ears peeled for your cue to enter.

Once the lads give the cue to call text, whatsapp or email your details and they lads could be calling you back.

But you HAVE to answer the phone singing 'Ireland's Call' or you don't get the prize.

The winner must be available to be at Dublin airport no later than 4pm on Friday to travel.

Full Terms and Conditions are below.

Aer Lingus – the official airline of the Irish Rugby team, bringing home advantage wherever we play.

Dermot & Dave Radio Prize Draw Terms & Conditions – Monday 29th January – Friday 2nd February 2018.

Terms and Conditions:

This radio competition is open to entrants 18 years and over from Monday 29th January to Friday 2nd February during the Natwest 6 Nations Tournament via the Aer Lingus and respective Media (Today FM Radio) outlet promotional mechanic. The promoter of this competition is Aer Lingus Limited, Shamrock House, Dublin Airport. Employees and contractors of Aer Lingus and their respective agents, representatives and immediate family members are excluded from participating in the competition. For these purposes “immediate family members” include a spouse, partner, child, step child, grandchild, brother, step brother, sister, step sister, parent, step parent or legal guardian. The prize consists of: On Monday 29th – Thursday 1st February – two pairs of tickets each day to the Aer Lingus Home Advantage experience at Ireland vs Italy in the Aviva Stadium on 10th February 2018. Prize consists of two tickets to a premium hospitality box for the game in the Aviva Stadium on 10th On Friday 2nd February - Two match tickets to the France V Ireland rugby match at Stade de France, Paris on Saturday 3rd February; two return flights departing from Dublin on the evening of 2nd February 2018 to Paris – Charles de Gaulle - Airport and returning to Dublin Airport on Sunday 4th Return coach or car transfers for two people from Paris Charles de Gaulle) Airport to Hotel on Friday 2nd February and from Hotel to Paris – Charles de Gaulle Airport on Sunday 4th February. One Double or Twin Room (twin subject to availability) on Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd February in 5 Star Hotel in Paris (TBA). Prize winners must be available to be at Dublin Airport at 16.00 on Friday 2nd February, with relevant travel documents to fly to Paris in the evening. Prize winners must make their own travel arrangements in Ireland to and from Dublin Airport. Prize-winners will be responsible for their own transport to and from the game in Paris. The prize winners on Monday - Thursday night will be entered into a draw to win the trip to Paris with two tickets to France V Ireland on Saturday 3rd Winners will be chosen at random from all correct answers submitted.

At least one member of each party of two ticket holders must be over 18.