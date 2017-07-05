These Three Words is in full swing and back wrecking heads again - so who is saying Emotional, Eventually, Investment ??? Scarlett Johansson has correctly been guessed as the middle word, and Kerry maestro Paul Galvin as the third, but who is the first celebrity voice?? There's fierce confusion altogether so get the thinking caps on and listen-up.

On tomorrow's show These Three Words will be worth €1100 so it's defo worth giving it a go. Seeing as we want YOU to bag the cash - here's a list of the names it's NOT;



- Graeme McDowell

- Dennis Quaid

- Leonardo Di Caprio

- Javier Bardem

- George Clooney

- Bradley Cooper

- Michael Fassbender

- Zach Efron

- Barack Obama

- Kevin Costner

- Alec Baldwin

- Donald Trump

- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

- Nicolas Cage

- Ben Affleck

- Robert Downey Jnr

- Jeff Bridges

- Gerard Butler

- Pierce Brosnan

- Bruce Springsteen

- The Rock

- Sean Connery

- Tom Cruise

- Liam O'Maonlai

- Hugh Jackman

So if you have a suggestion that isn't any of the above, join us from 7am in the morning! Good Luck!