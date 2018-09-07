If you are a regular listener to the show, you will know every year we do a broadcast with Childline.

That time has come around again and we will launch the Cheerios Childline Breakfast 2018 with a special broadcast from Lemon & Duke this Friday, September 14th.

If you would like to come along to our live show this Friday in Lemon & Duke in Dublin 2, just give us a few details below.

We’d need you at the venue by 6:45am. There will be a free breakfast to get you going plus guests including Irish international rugby players and music from the Irish band of the moment, Wild Youth.

Hope to see you there!

<a href="https://98fm.wufoo.com/forms/r1jmdntv1kglqxo/"> Fill out my Wufoo form! </a>

Childline answered over 380,000 calls in 2017.

With ISPCC Childline celebrating its 30th birthday, the charity is particularly encouraging businesses and community groups to take part and raise vital funds for Ireland’s only 24-hour listening service for children.

This year, Cheerios Childline Breakfast will take place from Monday 15th to Sunday 21st of October.

Participants can register today at www.childlinebreakfast.ie or Text RISE to 50300 to donate €4*.