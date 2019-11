Gardai investigating incident

Gardai are investigating a stabbing outside a nightclub in west Dublin the early hours of yesterday morning.

It has been reported that the victim, a man in his 30s, was working as a doorman outside the premises on the Naas Road when he was attacked shortly after midnight.

Gardai say that the man received a number of wounds and was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment.

His injuries have been described as serious but non-life threatening.