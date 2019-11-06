TodayFM
Fergal D'arcy

On air now

Fergal D'arcy

2 PM-4:30 PM
Liverpool Fan Seán Cox To Retu...

News

Liverpool Fan Seán Cox To Return To Anfield On Sunday

Stephen McNeice
Stephen McNeice

1:07 PM - 6 Nov 2019

Liverpool fan Seán Cox is to return to Anfield this weekend.

The father of three from Dunboyne in Co Meath was attacked outside the stadium in April 2018, ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against AS Roma.

Seán has spent the past year in treatment and rehabilitation for his life-changing injuries, and has been based at a centre Sheffield since September.

On Sunday, the Cox family will travel to Liverpool for the team's crucial Premier League match against Manchester City.

Seán's wife Martina today told Newstalk it will be a trip that's "emotional and a little bit bittersweet".

She observed: "We're getting him there, and that's a really positive thing for him - I think it will be great for him.

"Liverpool have been amazing, and they've really come on board. Obviously they had the [charity] game in the Aviva... so I reckon they'll be pulling out all the stops for Seán.

"It will give him a boost, I think, on Sunday."

A general view of a warm up top prior to the Sean Cox Fundraising match at The Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture by: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

In terms of Seán's recent progress, Martina said: "Seán needs a serious amount of rehab, and it's to improve him... for a better quality of life.

"We don't really know the final outcome, how things are going to pan out... but we're there just to make things better for him."

She added: "He's now fully eating and drinking. He has a lot more movement, particularly on his left side, than he did have even from when he's come to Sheffield.

"He's not walking, but they're doing an awful lot more work to get him standing, which is huge."

Main image: Sean Cox in the stands alongside Kenny Dalglish (right) prior to the Sean Cox Fundraising match at The Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture by: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

Read more about

Liverpool Sean Cox

You might like

Nearly €750,000 Raised For Sea...

News

News

Nearly €750,000 Raised For Sean Cox Through Charity Football Match
Roma Fan Given 3.5 Years In Ja...

News

News

Roma Fan Given 3.5 Years In Jail For Attacking Sean Cox
Roma Fan Pleads Guilty To Assa...

News

News

Roma Fan Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Sean Cox Outside Anfield
Heroin Worth €350,000 Seized I...

News

News

Heroin Worth €350,000 Seized In Cork City

Most Popular

Napoli threatening legal actio...
Sport

Napoli threatening legal action as players stage mutiny
Six uncapped players in Irelan...
Sport

Six uncapped players in Ireland women's rugby squad to face Wales
Richie Hogan's one-game suspen...
Sport

Richie Hogan's one-game suspension upheld

Live: Title

Now playing

00:00:00 / 00:00:00
Added to queue
Removed from queue

On Air

Share

Share

Up next

Episode title
Show
Duration

You currently have no podcasts in your queue.

Go to podcasts

On Air

Fergal D'arcy

Fergal D'arcy

2 PM-4:30 PM

Share

Up next

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

4:30 PM-7 PM

Share

Ed's National Anthems

Ed's National Anthems

7 PM-10 PM

Share

The Paul McLoone Show

The Paul McLoone Show

10 PM-12 AM

Share

Overnight

Overnight

12 AM-5 AM

Share

Early Breakfast with Paula Mac...

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

5 AM-7 AM

Share

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

7 AM-9 AM

Share

Dermot & Dave

Dermot & Dave

9 AM-12 PM

Share

Mairead Ronan

Mairead Ronan

12 PM-2 PM

Share

Fergal D'Arcy

Fergal D'Arcy

2 PM-4:30 PM

Share

Listen Live

00:00:00 / 00:00:00

Share on