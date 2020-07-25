Man In His 70s Stabbed To Death Outside House In Dublin

A man in his 70s has been stabbed to death in Dublin.
Gardaí said he was stabbed a number of times outside a house on the in the Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla in Blanchardstown shortly before 6am.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 40s barricaded himself into a nearby house after Gardaí arrived.
There was no-one else in the house at the time and investigators ordered a media blackout as part of their protocols for a barricade incident.
The incident was resolved at around 11:40am and the man was arrested.
He is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station.
In a statement, Gardaí said their strategy at all times was to ‘contain the incident, preserve life and bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion.’
The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.