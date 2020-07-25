TodayFM
Man In His 70s Stabbed To Death Outside House In Dublin

Michael Staines
Michael Staines

2:20 PM - 25 Jul 2020

A man in his 70s has been stabbed to death in Dublin.

Gardaí said he was stabbed a number of times outside a house on the in the Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla in Blanchardstown shortly before 6am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s barricaded himself into a nearby house after Gardaí arrived.

There was no-one else in the house at the time and investigators ordered a media blackout as part of their protocols for a barricade incident.

The incident was resolved at around 11:40am and the man was arrested.

He is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

In a statement, Gardaí said their strategy at all times was to ‘contain the incident, preserve life and bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion.’

The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.

Share on