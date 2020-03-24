New Coronavirus Restrictions Announced

The Government's announced further restrictions to try and contain the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The measures include the closure of all non-essential retailers until the outbreak is under control.

People are being asked to stay at home and only leave to go to work if they cannot work remotely and their presence is "essential".

People should only go to the shops for essential supplies, medical and dental appointments, to care for others or to take physical exercise.

Non-essential indoors visits to other people's homes should be avoided.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said all outdoor social gatherings outdoors should be of no more than four people, unless they are from the same household.

"We're in this for the long haul and this could go on for weeks, perhaps even months - so we need to maintain our humanity as well.

"And it is OK to see our families and loved ones and look after our mental and physical health.

"But we have to maintain physical distance, do it in small groups only and much less frequently than we would have in the past.

He said no unnecessary travel should take place in the State, or overseas, now or over the Easter break.

Other measures from midnight tonight include: