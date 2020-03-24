TodayFM
New Coronavirus Restrictions Announced

New Coronavirus Restrictions Announced

Jack Quann
Jack Quann

5:08 PM - 24 Mar 2020

The Government's announced further restrictions to try and contain the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The measures include the closure of all non-essential retailers until the outbreak is under control.

People are being asked to stay at home and only leave to go to work if they cannot work remotely and their presence is "essential".

People should only go to the shops for essential supplies, medical and dental appointments, to care for others or to take physical exercise.

Non-essential indoors visits to other people's homes should be avoided.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said all outdoor social gatherings outdoors should be of no more than four people, unless they are from the same household.

"We're in this for the long haul and this could go on for weeks, perhaps even months - so we need to maintain our humanity as well.

"And it is OK to see our families and loved ones and look after our mental and physical health.

"But we have to maintain physical distance, do it in small groups only and much less frequently than we would have in the past.

He said no unnecessary travel should take place in the State, or overseas, now or over the Easter break.

Other measures from midnight tonight include:

  • All theatres, clubs, gyms/leisure centres, hairdressers, betting shops, marts, markets, casinos, bingo halls, libraries and other similar outlets are to shut;
  • All hotels to limit occupancy to essential non-social and non-tourist reasons;
  • All non-essential retail outlets are to close to members of the public and all other retail outlets are to implement physical distancing;
  • All cafes and restaurants are to limit supply to take away food or delivery;
  • All sporting events are cancelled, including those behind closed doors;
  • All playgrounds and holiday/caravan parks will close;
  • All places of worship are to restrict numbers entering at any one time to ensure adequate physical distancing;
  • All organised social indoor and outdoor events of any size are not to take place.

Closures Coronavirus Restrictions Covid-19 Non-essential Shops Retailers

