Tribute Pour In Following The...

News

Tribute Pour In Following The Death Of Local Man On Arranmore Island

Kim Buckley
Kim Buckley

8:43 AM - 18 Nov 2019

Arranmore Island is in mourning following the death of a young local man in a tragic drowning at the weekend.

26 year old lifeboat volunteer Lee Early died after getting trapped when his car slipped off a pier into the sea off the coast of Co Donegal, yesterday morning.

A passenger managed to get out of the car and swim ashore to raise the alarm.

RNLI volunteers worked at the scene to try to save Lee but he passed away at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the events leading up to the accident.

