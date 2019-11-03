TodayFM
UUP Criticise Arlene Foster Announcement

News

UUP Criticise Arlene Foster Announcement

Newsroom
Newsroom

12:21 PM - 3 Nov 2019

DUP won't run election candidate in the Fermanagh South Tyrone constituency

The former Ulster Unionist leader says the DUP's decision not to run a candidate in the Fermanagh South Tyrone constituency in next month's British general election is undemocratic.

DUP leader Arlene Foster yesterday said her party will step aside for the UUP seat saying she believes in unionist co-operation and parties working together.

She said the DUP will support Tom Elliott to re-take the seat he lost to Sinn Fein in 2017.

Mrs. Foster made the announcement as the UUP comes under pressure not to run a candidate against her deputy Nigel Dodds in North Belfast.

Mike Nesbitt criticised the strategy.

"There's a lot going on here which I think is frankly undemocratic," he said.  They are criticising us for saying we want to run candidates in a political election. If it's a democracy we are entitled to run in all eighteen constituencies.  In Fermanagh are they really saying we want you to run Tom Elliot? That's our choice surely. We are the Ulster Unionist Party. If we are putting up a candidate we'll decide who it is."

Share on