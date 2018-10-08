A Ridiculously Excited Irish Woman Wins Big On Ellen
After losing out on cash on a segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show called 'Dollars from Dorenbos', Ciara from Dublin thought she missed her chance to win some cash money.
Perhaps feeling a tad sorry for Ciara, Ellen surprise invited her on stage to play a game of 'Hot Hands'.
A deliriously excited Ciara managed to keep it together and with insane focus she slam-dunked the game and won herself a whopping TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS with tickets to rub shoulders with all the celebs at the American Music Awards!
G'Wan girl!! Watch the full video here:
