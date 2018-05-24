The San Jose sank over 300 years ago

US scientists have found a Spanish galleon laden with treasure worth over €14 billion.

The San Jose, which sank in the 1700s, killing 600 people, was discovered three years ago off the coast of Columbia but they were unable to properly search the ship until this week. 

There is a disagreement about who owns the treasure, which remains on the seabed, with it being located in Columbia waters but uncovered by a US research team. 

UNESCO has called on Colombia not to exploit the wreck. The exact location of the wreckage remains a state secret.