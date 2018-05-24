US scientists have found a Spanish galleon laden with treasure worth over €14 billion.

The San Jose, which sank in the 1700s, killing 600 people, was discovered three years ago off the coast of Columbia but they were unable to properly search the ship until this week.

An underwater robot named REMUS 6000 🤖 helped ID a shipwreck in Colombia with up to $17 billion worth of cargo.



The Spanish ship, San Jose, went down in 1708 — taking gold coins, ceramics and emeralds with it: pic.twitter.com/47xs4hwwQT — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 23, 2018

There is a disagreement about who owns the treasure, which remains on the seabed, with it being located in Columbia waters but uncovered by a US research team.

UNESCO has called on Colombia not to exploit the wreck. The exact location of the wreckage remains a state secret.