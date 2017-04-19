Ah Sure Lookit, WHAT THE HELL IS IT???
It's been driving you all crazy! You've been texting, calling and even stopping us in the street to take a guess!
And no, Googling it will get you nowhere! It came from our actual brains!
It's worth a minimum of €250 with €50 added each day its not guessed correctly.
Stay tuned tomorrow when Dermot & Dave reveal a brand new Ah Sure Lookit
ANSWER: Apples bob, coins don't, fair play to Lisa from Waterford for cracking this one!!
- A boy called Dave
- Alright boys calm down
- Anything but Chelsea drawing
- Any body can dance
- All beavers construct dams
- Another bright clear day
- Anything but cheese Dave
- A ball can deflate
- A brilliant cut diamond
- All Blacks Chicago defeat
- After bright comes darkness
- Alpha bravo charlie delta
- A beautiful cuddly dog
- Another blustery cold day
- Alcoholic beverages cause drunkenness
- Alight bruv calm down (in a London accent)
- A big creamy donut
- After Barack came Donald
- A bird called Dustin
- A bacon cabbage dinner
- A bright colourful display
- A baby can't drive
- Another broken car door
- A boy can dream
- A bus changing direction
- All binmen collect dustbins
- Anxious boys can't dance
- Ask before calling down
- A big cat digger
- A bacon cheese double
- After Brexit comes disaster
- A bar of Cadbury's Dairymilk
- A Boston cream donut
- All babies cuddle daddy
- Arguments behind closed doors
- American buffoon called Donald
- Another bank closes down
- All cars break down
- Atlantic beside coast drive
- Antonio Banderas can't dance
- A band called Delorentos
- Adjusting blinds confuses Dave
- Always be careful driving
- A big clear desk
- All batteries continually decline
- Always bring clean drawers
- A big comfy duvet
- Angry birds can detonate
- Adults believe children don't
- Alsatians bark cats don't
- Americans brad Canadians don't
- Alligators blink crocodiles don't
- Animals behave children don't
- Atheists believe Christian's don't
- Apples bruise cucumbers don't
- Acrobats balance clowns don't
- Antelopes bounce cats don't
- Asteroids burn comets don't
- Alcohol burns creams don't
- Ants bite caterpillars don't
- Audiences behave crowds don't
- Arsenal brag Chelsea don't
- Another bus corridor don't
- Slane is a muddy concert
- Stirling is a money currency
- Samantha is a master chef
- Sudeko is a mental challenge
- Suzuki is a motor cycle
- Sunshine is a mood changer
- Spain is a Mediterranean country
- Spiderman is a masked crusader
- Siesta is a mid-day map
- Sagittarius is a major constellation
- Scuzz is a music channel
- Steak is an main course
- Sugar is a mighty condiment
- Steer is a male cow
- Stilton is a mouldy cheese
- Spagetti is a main course
- Steel is a metallic compound
- Snake is a mobile classic
- Shaving is a man's choice
- Soft is a mouses cough
- Summer is a month closer
- Stampy is a Minecraft character
- Sleep is a man's comfort
- Sugar is a mood changer
- Sligo is a mad county
- Slane is a massive castle
- Sing is a musical cartoon
- Shopping is a mundane chore
- Stupidness is a medical condition
ANSWER: Salem is a magic cat - how on earth did yee get that?!!!
- Does Dunkin' Donuts deliver
- Dirty Dozen director's dead
- Dermot drank Dave's Drink
- Dermot detests Dragon's Den
- Donald Duck date's Daisy
- Didier Drogbas dad's dog
- Dermot dreamt Dave's dead
- Dermot dressed Dave's daughter
- Dancing Des does disco
- Dermot digs Devereux's dress
- Dermot detests Dave's dog
- Dermot delivered Dave's dryer
- Don't drink Dave's decaff
- Daisy Duke's double denim
- Don't dunk Dave's donuts
- Digger driver drives digger
- Dermot destroyed Dave's dinner
Answer: Dave dunked Dermot's Digestive
- Britain is a monarchy with a parliament
- Bond is a man with a pistol
- Bitch is a mother with a pup
Answer: Babe is a pig in a movie
- The cat was bitten by the snake
- The car was bought by the salesman
- The cow was bolloxed in the slaughterhouse
Answer: The carpet was burned by the straighteners
- The lemon is sour in the mouth
- The loaf is soft in the middle
- The laundry is still in the machine
- The line is straight in the middle
- The lent is starting in a month
- The lasagne is still in the microwave
- The Luas is slow in the morning
- The larks are singing in the morning
- The letter is sent in the mail
- The lie is safer in the mouth
- The light is strong in the morning
- The light is shinning in the meadow
- The lollipop is soft in the middle
- The Lunch is Shoved in the Microwave
- The lunch is still in the microwave
- The love is strong in the morning
- The lark is singing in the meadow
- The lever is stuck in the middle
- The lady is smiling in the Mona Lisa
- The Lada is stuck in the mud
- The limousine is stretching in the middle
- The lollipop is sucked in the mouth
- The lime is sliced in the mojito
- The Lego is sharp in the morning
- The lettuce is soggy in the middle
- The leg is stuck in the mud
Answer: The lasagne is spinning in the microwave