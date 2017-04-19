It's been driving you all crazy! You've been texting, calling and even stopping us in the street to take a guess!

And no, Googling it will get you nowhere! It came from our actual brains!

It's worth a minimum of €250 with €50 added each day its not guessed correctly.

Stay tuned tomorrow when Dermot & Dave reveal a brand new Ah Sure Lookit 

ANSWER: Apples bob, coins don't, fair play to Lisa from Waterford for cracking this one!!

  • A boy called Dave
  • Alright boys calm down
  • Anything but Chelsea drawing
  • Any body can dance
  • All beavers construct dams
  • Another bright clear day
  • Anything but cheese Dave
  • A ball can deflate
  • A brilliant cut diamond
  • All Blacks Chicago defeat
  • After bright comes darkness
  • Alpha bravo charlie delta 
  • A beautiful cuddly dog
  • Another blustery cold day
  • Alcoholic beverages cause drunkenness
  • Alight bruv calm down (in a London accent)
  • A big creamy donut
  • After Barack came Donald
  • A bird called Dustin
  • A bacon cabbage dinner
  • A bright colourful display
  • A baby can't drive
  • Another broken car door
  • A boy can dream
  • A bus changing direction
  • All binmen collect dustbins 
  • Anxious boys can't dance
  • Ask before calling down
  • A big cat digger
  • A bacon cheese double
  • After Brexit comes disaster
  • A bar of Cadbury's Dairymilk
  • A Boston cream donut
  • All babies cuddle daddy
  • Arguments behind closed doors
  • American buffoon called Donald
  • Another bank closes down
  • All cars break down
  • Atlantic beside coast drive
  • Antonio Banderas can't dance
  • A band called Delorentos
  • Adjusting blinds confuses Dave
  • Always be careful driving
  • A big clear desk
  • All batteries continually decline
  • Always bring clean drawers
  • A big comfy duvet
  • Angry birds can detonate
  • Adults believe children don't
  • Alsatians bark cats don't 
  • Americans brad Canadians don't
  • Alligators blink crocodiles don't
  • Animals behave children don't
  • Atheists believe Christian's don't
  • Apples bruise cucumbers don't
  • Acrobats balance clowns don't
  • Antelopes bounce cats don't
  • Asteroids burn comets don't
  • Alcohol burns creams don't
  • Ants bite caterpillars don't
  • Audiences behave crowds don't
  • Arsenal brag Chelsea don't
  • Another bus corridor don't

  • Slane is a muddy concert 
  • Stirling is a money currency
  • Samantha is a master chef
  • Sudeko is a mental challenge
  • Suzuki is a motor cycle
  • Sunshine is a mood changer
  • Spain is a Mediterranean country
  • Spiderman is a masked crusader
  • Siesta is a mid-day map
  • Sagittarius is a major constellation
  • Scuzz is a music channel
  • Steak is an main course
  • Sugar is a mighty condiment 
  • Steer is a male cow
  • Stilton is a mouldy cheese
  • Spagetti is a main course
  • Steel is a metallic compound
  • Snake is a mobile classic
  • Shaving is a man's choice
  • Soft is a mouses cough
  • Summer is a month closer
  • Stampy is a Minecraft character
  • Sleep is a man's comfort
  • Sugar is a mood changer
  • Sligo is a mad county
  • Slane is a massive castle
  • Sing is a musical cartoon
  • Shopping is a mundane chore
  • Stupidness is a medical condition

ANSWER: Salem is a magic cat - how on earth did yee get that?!!! 

  • Does Dunkin' Donuts deliver
  • Dirty Dozen director's dead
  • Dermot drank Dave's Drink
  • Dermot detests Dragon's Den
  • Donald Duck date's Daisy
  • Didier Drogbas dad's dog
  • Dermot dreamt Dave's dead
  • Dermot dressed Dave's daughter
  • Dancing Des does disco
  • Dermot digs Devereux's dress
  • Dermot detests Dave's dog
  • Dermot delivered Dave's dryer
  • Don't drink Dave's decaff
  • Daisy Duke's double denim
  • Don't dunk Dave's donuts
  • Digger driver drives digger
  • Dermot destroyed Dave's dinner

Answer: Dave dunked Dermot's Digestive

  • Britain is a monarchy with a parliament
  • Bond is a man with a pistol
  • Bitch is a mother with a pup

Answer: Babe is a pig in a movie

  • The cat was bitten by the snake
  • The car was bought by the salesman
  • The cow was bolloxed in the slaughterhouse

Answer: The carpet was burned by the straighteners

  • The lemon is sour in the mouth
  • The loaf is soft in the middle
  • The laundry is still in the machine
  • The line is straight in the middle
  • The lent is starting in a month
  • The lasagne is still in the microwave
  • The Luas is slow in the morning
  • The lemon is sour in the mouth
  • The larks are singing in the morning
  • The letter is sent in the mail
  • The lie is safer in the mouth
  • The light is strong in the morning
  • The light is shinning in the meadow
  • The lollipop is soft in the middle
  • The Lunch is Shoved in the Microwave
  • The lunch is still in the microwave
  • The love is strong in the morning
  • The lark is singing in the meadow
  • The lever is stuck in the middle
  • The lady is smiling in the Mona Lisa
  • The Lada is stuck in the mud
  • The limousine is stretching in the middle
  • The lollipop is sucked in the mouth
  • The lime is sliced in the mojito
  • The Lego is sharp in the morning
  • The lettuce is soggy in the middle
  • The leg is stuck in the mud

Answer: The lasagne is spinning in the microwave

***Lines are open from 10.50am to 11.05am Monday to Friday. Any guesses sent before or after that time will not be eligible for entry*** 