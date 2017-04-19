It's been driving you all crazy! You've been texting, calling and even stopping us in the street to take a guess!

And no, Googling it will get you nowhere! It came from our actual brains!

It's worth a minimum of €250 with €50 added each day its not guessed correctly.

Stay tuned tomorrow when Dermot & Dave reveal a brand new Ah Sure Lookit

ANSWER: Apples bob, coins don't, fair play to Lisa from Waterford for cracking this one!!

A boy called Dave

Alright boys calm down

Anything but Chelsea drawing

Any body can dance

All beavers construct dams

Another bright clear day

Anything but cheese Dave

A ball can deflate

A brilliant cut diamond

All Blacks Chicago defeat

After bright comes darkness

Alpha bravo charlie delta

A beautiful cuddly dog

Another blustery cold day

Alcoholic beverages cause drunkenness

Alight bruv calm down (in a London accent)

A big creamy donut

After Barack came Donald

A bird called Dustin

A bacon cabbage dinner

A bright colourful display

A baby can't drive

Another broken car door

A boy can dream

A bus changing direction

All binmen collect dustbins

Anxious boys can't dance

Ask before calling down

A big cat digger

A bacon cheese double

After Brexit comes disaster

A bar of Cadbury's Dairymilk

A Boston cream donut

All babies cuddle daddy

Arguments behind closed doors

American buffoon called Donald

Another bank closes down

All cars break down

Atlantic beside coast drive

Antonio Banderas can't dance

A band called Delorentos

Adjusting blinds confuses Dave

Always be careful driving

A big clear desk

All batteries continually decline

Always bring clean drawers

A big comfy duvet

Angry birds can detonate

Adults believe children don't

Alsatians bark cats don't

Americans brad Canadians don't

Alligators blink crocodiles don't

Animals behave children don't

Atheists believe Christian's don't

Apples bruise cucumbers don't

Acrobats balance clowns don't

Antelopes bounce cats don't

Asteroids burn comets don't

Alcohol burns creams don't

Ants bite caterpillars don't

Audiences behave crowds don't

Arsenal brag Chelsea don't

Another bus corridor don't

Slane is a muddy concert

Stirling is a money currency

Samantha is a master chef

Sudeko is a mental challenge

Suzuki is a motor cycle

Sunshine is a mood changer

Spain is a Mediterranean country

Spiderman is a masked crusader

Siesta is a mid-day map

Sagittarius is a major constellation

Scuzz is a music channel

Steak is an main course

Sugar is a mighty condiment

Steer is a male cow

Stilton is a mouldy cheese

Spagetti is a main course

Steel is a metallic compound

Snake is a mobile classic

Shaving is a man's choice

Soft is a mouses cough

Summer is a month closer

Stampy is a Minecraft character

Sleep is a man's comfort

Sugar is a mood changer

Sligo is a mad county

Slane is a massive castle

Sing is a musical cartoon

Shopping is a mundane chore

Stupidness is a medical condition

ANSWER: Salem is a magic cat - how on earth did yee get that?!!!

Does Dunkin' Donuts deliver

Dirty Dozen director's dead

Dermot drank Dave's Drink

Dermot detests Dragon's Den

Donald Duck date's Daisy

Didier Drogbas dad's dog

Dermot dreamt Dave's dead

Dermot dressed Dave's daughter

Dancing Des does disco

Dermot digs Devereux's dress

Dermot detests Dave's dog

Dermot delivered Dave's dryer

Don't drink Dave's decaff

Daisy Duke's double denim

Don't dunk Dave's donuts

Digger driver drives digger

Dermot destroyed Dave's dinner

Answer: Dave dunked Dermot's Digestive

Britain is a monarchy with a parliament

Bond is a man with a pistol

Bitch is a mother with a pup

Answer: Babe is a pig in a movie

The cat was bitten by the snake

The car was bought by the salesman

The cow was bolloxed in the slaughterhouse

Answer: The carpet was burned by the straighteners

The lemon is sour in the mouth

The loaf is soft in the middle

The laundry is still in the machine

The line is straight in the middle

The lent is starting in a month

The lasagne is still in the microwave

The Luas is slow in the morning

The lemon is sour in the mouth

The larks are singing in the morning

The letter is sent in the mail

The lie is safer in the mouth

The light is strong in the morning

The light is shinning in the meadow

The lollipop is soft in the middle

The Lunch is Shoved in the Microwave

The lunch is still in the microwave

The love is strong in the morning

The lark is singing in the meadow

The lever is stuck in the middle

The lady is smiling in the Mona Lisa

The Lada is stuck in the mud

The limousine is stretching in the middle

The lollipop is sucked in the mouth

The lime is sliced in the mojito

The Lego is sharp in the morning

The lettuce is soggy in the middle

The leg is stuck in the mud

Answer: The lasagne is spinning in the microwave

