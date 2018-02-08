Forget Kylie Jenner. Muireann Has Some BIG News!
So.... @MuireannO_C has some really big news! 🙈 CONGRATS Muireann 😍 she’s gorgeous pic.twitter.com/VYlqYnGjgJ— Today FM (@TodayFM) February 8, 2018
So.... @MuireannO_C has some really big news! 🙈 CONGRATS Muireann 😍 she’s gorgeous pic.twitter.com/VYlqYnGjgJ— Today FM (@TodayFM) February 8, 2018
Have you downloaded our shiny new app? It’s like a teeny tiny website in your hand providing a great listening experience, content to read on the go and the ability to contact your favourite shows live on air.