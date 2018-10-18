Yes. You read that correctly. A girl in California decided it would be a laugh to include her grandfather's remains in the recipe for some cookies. You'd be forgiven for thinking this was a young girl of 7 or 8 years old. Wrong. She is a high school student at Da Vinci Charter Academy in the city of Davis.

The young girl and a pal shared the cookies with a select few in their school and police have revealed that not all of them knew about the extra ingredient. One of the unfortunate few who ate a cookies said of the experience:

"If you ever ate sand as a kid, you know, you can kind of feel it crunching in between your teeth. There was a little tiny bit of that."

Lieutenant Paul Doroshov said it was unlikely anyone would be charged with a crime in connection with the incident as investigators weren't even sure one had been committed. The principal of the school where the incident took place contacted students' parents to inform them of the incident and let them know it had been dealt with.

That's enough internet for today then...