Beoga describe themselves as "four Nordy lads and a Limerick lass beating out the new wave trad". Although Damian, Séan Óg, Liam, Eamon and Niamh have been together for 15 years, they recently found a new level of fame after featuring in Ed Sheeran's Divide album. They went on to join him on-stage at Glastonbury and are now accompanying him on his Irish tour.

Ryan McMullan, who has also supported Ed, has been causing a stir in the industry for the last year headlining sold-out shows around the world.

The song, which looks at homelessness in Ireland, is available to stream and buy in all the usual places.

When they finish up Ed's tour, they'll be hitting the road and gigging all around Ireland. You can check out all the dates here.