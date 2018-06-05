Homegrown Hero - John Gibbons - Sweat (A La La La La Long)
John Gibbons is an Irish DJ, remixer and record producer who's newest release is 'Sweat (A La La La La Long)', and it's a contender for song of the summer!
John has said " Every good summer needs a hot, sweaty soundtrack and with this single I've set out to encapsulate that feel-good vibe, which I believe will have people everywhere jumping, dancing and singing along."
You can see him live at the RDS on June 24th when he plays as part of Summer in the City with Chainsmokers. For more information on this and anything else, head over to his Facebook page.