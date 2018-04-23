25 year old Robert Grace from Kilkenny is one of Ireland’s most exciting up and coming performers, songwriters and producers.
Robert's no stranger to the spotlight. He wrote three and co-produced four tracks on Hometown's recent chart-topping album.
With his new single, it’s now time for Robert to shine in his own right.
Take a listen to “Golden”:
